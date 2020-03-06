2 critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Henrico’s West End Thursday night. Police say two people are critically injured.

According to a tweet from Henrico Police, county officers and Richmond Police responded to the 2300 block of Strangford Court near Glen Eagle Road for an outstanding warrant for an adult male around 9:20 p.m. Arriving officers ‘observed the adult male actively attacking a female,’ according to law enforcement. 8News learned the man was attacking the woman with a weapon.

A Henrico officer discharged his weapon, wounding the man. Both the male and female were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Henrico Police said the officer is not injured.

