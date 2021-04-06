2 men shot Monday night in Henrico’s East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is investigating a Monday night double shooting in the county’s East End. It happened about a mile from the Richmond Raceway Complex.

Officers tell 8News they received a call at 10:41 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue.

Once on scene, they found two adult males had been shot. Both victims were taken to VCU Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

