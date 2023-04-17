Two people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Henrico Monday morning. (Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire at an apartment complex sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.

A fire department official told 8News that crews were called to the Broadmoor Apartments on Tanelorn Drive at 2:32 a.m. Upon their arrival, crews saw flames coming from the three-story building.

Two people were rescued and taken to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries. A dog was also rescued.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is not clear yet how many people will have to find another place to stay.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.