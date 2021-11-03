2 women hospitalized after Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women were rescued from a house fire in Henrico County Tuesday night.

According to authorities, at 11:17 p.m. they received a 911 call for a fire alarm to a single-family home. Firefighters went to the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, off Wilkinson Road and found fire coming from the side of the home and smoke from several windows.

Firefighters believed there were people inside. Within minutes they rescued two women. Both were taken to VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Fire Marshals remained on the scene to determine the origin and cause.