HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved plans for a solar power project near Deep Run that could cover up to 165 acres.

The project, which is being proposed by Bridleton SPE, a holding company formed in 2020, and Vega Renewables, a green-power consulting company based in Charlottesville, would be located off of Gill Dale Road. The area is otherwise zoned for agricultural use, although scattered single-family homes are located across Gill Dale Road.

The solar arrays will be located in the hatched areas. (Map courtesy of Henrico County)

The solar array would be required to avoid the extensive wetlands on the 255-acre property according to the conditions imposed by the county.

According to a siting agreement, also approved by the board, the developer will have to ensure that the panels are shielded by a “visual buffer” as county staff deems necessary.

The company will also be required to submit a “decommissioning plan” as part of its final approval process. A draft of the decommissioning plan, attached to the zoning application, describes how the company will return the site to its original state if and when the solar array ceases operation.

That process will include not only removing the panels and demolishing any structures built to support them, but restoring any topsoil disturbed during construction and reseeding the area to control erosion.