Henrico County police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting. (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Hall/8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say a 20-year-old man tried to assault an officer and another person inside a home with a knife before being fatally shot by the officer.

The Henrico County Police Department identified the man killed Wednesday night in the Highland Springs area as Malachi L. Carroll.

In a release, police said that detectives spoke with witnesses inside the home and determined Carroll “attempted to assault an individual and an officer with a knife” before the officer fired.

The officer has been placed on “administrative assignment” as the investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing, according to police. Authorities did not identify the officer but said she has been employed by the division since June 2020.

“This is a difficult situation for all involved, and our team is working hard to determine the facts of

what happened last night,” Police Chief Eric D. English said in a statement.

The officer’s body camera video is being reviewed by investigators and the department is working with the Henrico Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, police said.

This story is developing.