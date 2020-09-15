24-year-old shot to death in Henrico Tuesday morning, suspect arrested

A 24-year-old man was shot to death in Henrico County early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police made an arrest in an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Officers responded to 5700 block of Virginia Pine Court after residents heard gunshots in the area. On the scene, officers found a shooting victim, later identified as 24-year-old Daequon D. Glover. Glover was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Henrico detectives arrested 26-year old Elijah U. Samuels. Samuels was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission felony.