HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County was just one-stop in a 20,000-mile national relay for the ‘Carry The Load’ awareness campaign.

Carry The Load is a non-profit organization that recognizes and remembers fallen soldiers, veterans, first responders and families ahead of Memorial Day. The tour consists of five routes among 48 states and will walk more than 20,000 miles in 32 days. In the 10th-annual relay, the East Coast route started at the West Point Cemetery on May 2 and will end with a two-day march on Memorial Day weekend in Dallas.

The non-profit was co-founded in 2011 by two U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. The organization’s mission is to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, and impact lives across the nation by remembering the fallen and “who you are carrying.”

Ernest Leroy McGee Jr., who served 27-years in the Army, participated in today’s walkthrough in Richmond.

“I spent the large majority of my career with the 82nd Airborne Division – 10th Mountain Division and been on seven combat deployments between Iraq and Afghanistan, So I carry a lot,” McGee said.

All donations and fundraisers go towards recovery services for veterans and families, such as counseling, job placements, home improvements and more. The 2022 goal is $2 million in peer-to-peer fundraising.

Jason Santos, the East Coast relay manager, has seen a great response from the communities along their 32-day tour.

“We’ve had good participation with local folks coming out, supporting us, and walking with us,” Santos said. “A lot of honks as we walk and waves. So, we have had good support.”

People of all ages are welcome to walk along with the national relay team, attend marches, or host their own ‘Carry It Anywhere’ event.