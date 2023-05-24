HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County is home to some of this year’s most highly-contested Democratic primaries.

The 2023 Virginia General Assembly primaries are set for June 20, but early voting is already underway. All 140 state legislative seats will be on ballots for the Nov. 7 general elections.

In Henrico, there are primaries for two state Senate seats and four House of Delegates seats.

What’s on Henrico’s ballots…

will depend on where a voter lives

Virginia Senate districts in Henrico. (courtesy of Henrico County)

Voters in the eastern part of the county — Henrico’s Varina District and some in the Fairfield District — will cast ballots in the 13th Virginia Senate District race between state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) and former Democratic Del. Lashrecse Aird. This match-up is considered one of the top primaries to watch this year.

Residents in the county’s central and eastern areas — Fairfield and part of the Brookland District – will vote in the 14th Virginia Senate District race. Two Democrats – state Sen. Lamont Bagby (Richmond) and Katie Gooch — are vying for the party’s nomination in the strong blue district.

Virginia House of Delegates districts in Henrico. (courtesy of Henrico County)

One of the House primaries to watch this year pits longtime Del. Delores L. McQuinn (D-Henrico) against Terrence L. Walker in the 81st District. Henrico voters in the eastern part of the county – the Varina District – will cast ballots in this high-profile primary battle.

Voters in the 57th House District – located in the county’s western Three Chopt and Tuckahoe districts – will pick between two Democratic candidates, Robert C. “Bob” Shippee and Susanna S. Gibson, in the primaries.

Three Republicans are vying for the party’s nomination in the 59th House District primary. The district includes voters in Henrico’s Brookland and Fairfield districts.

Henrico voters in the central part of the county will also vote in Virginia’s 80th House District primary, where two Democrats, John R. Dantzler Jr. and Destiny L. Levere Bolling, will be on the ballot.

Where to vote & other things to know

There are several polling sites in Henrico for the primaries – locations that depend on where a voter lives that can be found online.

Polls will be open for the June 20 primaries from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. People in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Virginians have already been casting ballots for the primaries as the early-voting window opened on May 5. To vote early in person, Henrico voters can go to the county’s western or eastern government centers or the Varina Library.

The last day to vote early in person at a local voter registration office or polling site is June 17. The deadline to register to vote or update your registration is May 30, but Virginia allows for same-day registration.

Virginians need to show an accepted form of ID to vote, but it doesn’t have to include a photo. Those without an ID at their polling place can sign a confirmation statement or vote using a provisional ballot.

Those seeking a mail-in absentee ballot can apply for one up until June 9, but the request must be received by the local voter registration office by 5 p.m. Virginia voters don’t register by party so eligible voters can vote in either Democratic or Republican primaries in their district.

Stay with 8News for election updates.