HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Christmas Eve, 22 people were forced out of their apartments after a fire engulfed due to a cooking accident, according to Henrico Fire and EMS officials.

The 9-1-1 call reported to officials came in at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, and crews who were first dispatched arrived within minutes.

Rescue efforts began from the second floor and a ‘ladder bailout’ method was used — placing multiple ladders to allow for quick rescue of occupants if needed, — which provided an efficient path of escape for firefighters to exit immediately, according to Henrico County Fire and EMS officials.

Officials say three people left with minor smoke irritation, but no one inside needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Marcella Valencia lives in the building adjacent to the one impacted by the flames. She told 8News she was on her way back home from the store when she came home and saw multiple fire trucks outside of her building.

Valencia said she was quickly relieved to find out the building impacted wasn’t hers, but said she became highly uneasy to find out it was her neighbors’.

Valencia said her family is Hispanic and celebrates the holiday on Christmas Eve, but that this year, her family tradition shifted toward helping others instead.

“Typically, we open presents, we cook all day, and then we have presents at midnight and that’s pretty much what it is,” said Valencia. “All we did [this year] was help each other, help our neighbors. I brought them clothes, food, I made them sandwiches, things that they needed.”

Though sad her neighbors lost much due to the fire, Valencia says her family is glad everyone made it out of the building alive and safe.