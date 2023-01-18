HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have confirmed the man suspected of shooting and killing 43-year-old Cameron Darnell Steele, of Henrico, in a home off of Charles City Road was his kid brother.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Charles City Road at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Cameron Darnell Steele, 43, had been shot inside the home. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, now identified by police as the victim’s younger brother, 22-year-old Maurice Nathaniel Steele, of Henrico, was taken into custody without incident after the shooting Tuesday, police said.

Henrico Police confirmed both brothers have addresses in the 5000 block of Charles City Road.

Maurice faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the domestic shooting. He is currently booked at Henrico County Jail amid an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.