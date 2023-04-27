HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is facing several charges in connection to the death of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Michael Jamahl Curtis, 25, of Henrico County, was shot inside a home in the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane just before 9 p.m. on April 26, police say. Curtis was taken to the hospital by first responders, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

In the early onset of the investigation, police said they identified Yousuf Ibrahim Mohammed, 22, of Henrico County, as a suspect. He was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to the deadly shooting.

The charges

• Involuntary Manslaughter

• Reckless Handling of a Firearm

• Obstruction of Justice

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Det. Seay at 804-501-7323.