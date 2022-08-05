HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot dead in a car early Friday morning.

Henrico Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Once on scene, officers found the body of a woman who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car.

Police said officers attempted to provide aid to the woman, who police identified as 22-year-old Zhykierra Zhane Guy, of Henrico County, until EMS arrived, but Guy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico County Police will work alongside the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com. In both methods, you may remain anonymous.