HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Hope Road in northern Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Hope Road at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, police saw 23-year-old Edwin Lee Burgess, Jr. with apparent gunshot wounds. Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-780-1000.