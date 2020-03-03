240 jobs coming to former Colortree facility, Gov. Northam announces

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new company is planning to bring the former Colortree Group facility back to life and hire 240 people.

The Tulsa-based marketing company Moore Corporation will be investing over $30 million to open Richmond Print Group — a new venture focusing on the direct marketing industry.

Colortree was a local printing company that closed abruptly in June 2019, laying off nearly 240 employees.

Gov. Northam said the company taking over will prioritize hiring the employees impacted by the abrupt closure of Colortree.

Richmond Print Group told 8News in an email they hope all former Colortree employees apply for job openings.

In order to secure the project for Virginia, Gov. Northam approved a $100,000 grant.

