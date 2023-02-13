HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) had more educators certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards in 2022 than any other school division in Virginia.

A total of 25 Henrico teachers received the certification considered to be the highest mark of achievement in the profession. Also, 14 others had their certification renewed, the division announced.

According to HCPS, only 15 national school divisions had more teachers certified last year. They also managed to top larger school systems in places such as New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

“This is one of the largest groups of new board-certified teachers the division has celebrated,” said Drew Baker of HCPS’ Department of Professional Learning and Leadership, who helps coach teachers through the process. “The part we are most proud of is that many of these teachers began their process during the instructional challenges of pandemic teaching. They are a very special group of dedicated educators and Henrico is lucky to have them working with students.”

To become certified, teachers must submit detailed portfolios that are then reviewed by their peers. Portfolios must include videos of the candidates teaching, documented professional accomplishments, reflective essays and examples of student work. Teachers must also pass an exam relevant to their subject and level of instruction.

Later this month, the newly certified teachers will be recognized in a pinning ceremony, along with teachers from the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Powhatan.

Listed below are the 25 HCPS teachers who received their national board certification:

Laura Summers, Chamberlayne Elementary School

Erika Giorgis, Crestview Elementary School

Jill Harrell, Gayton Elementary School

Victoria Swartz, Gayton Elementary School

Tricia Conlon, Greenwood Elementary School

Maura Farmer, Greenwood Elementary School

Mandi Green, Greenwood Elementary School

Heidi Juan, Elizabeth Holladay Elementary School

Jennifer Murphy, Maybeury Elementary School

Catherine Szyperski, Maybeury Elementary School

Homira Raonaq, Ridge Elementary School

Elizabeth Myers, Rivers Edge Elementary School

Katie Dohrman, Shady Grove Elementary School

Elizabeth Raines, Shady Grove Elementary School

Faviola Austin, Twin Hickory Elementary School

Lauren Rice, Henry Ward Elementary School

Abbey Warren, Holman Middle School

Sarah DeLaney, Holman Middle School

Kathryn Hershberger, Pocahontas Middle School

Amy Moore, Deep Run High School

Lynne Norris, Deep Run High School

Abbie Allen, Glen Allen High School

William Healy, Hermitage High School

Dawn Sherwood, Highland Springs High School

Joan Tique, J.R. Tucker High School