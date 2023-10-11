HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a shooting that has now become a homicide case in the Glen Allen area of the county.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, officers were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Brookwood Glen Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 27-year-old Aarin Lamaurice Anderson of Henrico — with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

“Officers immediately began to render life-saving measures to the victim who was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” a spokesperson with the division said.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Henrico County Police Division. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call 804-501-7323.