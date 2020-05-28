3 residents displaced after Henrico home damaged in fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Henrico residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire engulfed their home Thursday. Fire officials told 8News the home was declared a total loss.

Crews were called to the 3400 block of Glenwood Ridge Road on Thursday for reports of a kitchen fire. When they arrived, firefighters found “heavy fire venting from several windows and doors on the front and rear of dwelling.”

According to Henrico fire, the blaze caused extensive damage to all three floors of the home and exterior after extending into the attic and across the entire length of the house. 8News learned that an unattended stove, the leading cause of house fires in the county, sparked the fire.

The three adults who live at the home did not report any injuries and are being assisted with housing and personal items.

