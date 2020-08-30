3-year-old found wandering alone in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department said they found a 3-year-old who was walking alone and are looking to reunite him with his family. A representative from the department said they think the parents may not be aware the child is missing and may think he’s still asleep.

Henrico police said they received a call from a citizen at 5:30 a.m. who found the young boy walking in the 400 block of Dabbs House road. When police arrived, they met the young child who said his name is Alexander.

While Alexander is wearing pajamas, he made sure to put on his shoes before heading out on his morning walk.

Alexander is apparently doing well and had breakfast with first responders.

Right now, police said they have canvased the area but are looking for the parents or guardians of this young boy so he can go home.

Anyone who knows may know this child is asked to call Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000.

