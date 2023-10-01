HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man in the Dumbarton area of the county.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, officers were called to the 4100 block of Townhouse Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man — now identified as 30-year-old Roscoe Anderson — lying in the street with life-threatening injuries.

Anderson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

8News spoke with nearby residents of the Staples Mill Townhomes where Anderson was found.

“It obviously makes you stand on edge and concerned for the safety of the complex,” said Rich Napolitano, a resident who has lived at the complex for six years. “I can’t imagine how the family feels. But again, I hope something like this never happens again.”

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.