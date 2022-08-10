This conceptual plan shows a potential design for the building. (Photo courtesy of Henrico county)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a 7-story apartment building in the Westwood area and the expansion of an existing condominium development Tuesday.

Westwood

The 7-story building will have a mixture of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, but the rezoning paper adopted by the board expressly forbids the developer from including any 3-bedroom units in the building.

The mixed-use building will be located at the corner of Westmoreland and Thalbro Streets. (Map courtesy of Henrico County)

The first two floors of the building will be dedicated solely to parking, while the remaining five floors will be residential. The building will also feature 2,500 square feet of commercial space on the plaza outlined on the map above.

Proffered conditions also included a ban on vinyl siding on the project, as well as prohibitions on funeral parlors, payday loan offices and “adult uses” for the downstairs commercial space.

Short Pump

The board also approved an addition to the existing Pointe at Twin Hickory development, which would add an additional 65 condominium units for sale.



(Left) a map shows the proposed layout of the condos, which would be constructed based on the conceptual plan (Right). (Photos courtesy of Henrico County)

County planning staff said several changes were made to the plans after gathering input from nearby residents, including the addition of a six-foot privacy fence and a 35-foot wooded buffer along Pouncey Tract Road.

the rezoning case also allows for four single-family homes to be built on an adjoining plot, since it lies within an existing neighborhood of single-family homes.