HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, state troopers were called to I-64 near the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit for a reported three-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2011 Toyota Avalon was driving westbound when it rear-ended a 2000 Honda CRV.

“The Toyota Avalon continued, lost control, went into the center median, struck the guardrail and overturned into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said. “As it was coming to rest on the eastbound side, the Toyota struck a 2017 Acura MDX in a head-on collision.”

The driver of the Toyota — now identified as 32-year-old DaQuana Shawnae Turner of Henrico — was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. She died from her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Acura — a 70-year-old man from Glen Allen — was the only occupant of his vehicle and was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda — a 37-year-old man from Henrico — and his two adult male passengers were taken to Richmond Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Henrico County. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

All eastbound lanes on I-64 were closed for a few hours overnight.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.