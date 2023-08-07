HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man that had life-threatening injuries from a crash in Henrico County on Friday has died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Delmont Street at around 10:37 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, police said.

Once on the scene, officers reportedly found a man with obvious signs of trauma, who was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Richard Mathew Bonie III, of Henrico County.

The driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene and has continued to cooperate with police in the investigation, according to police.