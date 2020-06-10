4 Henrico sanitation workers test positive for COVID-19 delaying trash pickup

Henrico County trash pick up services may be delayed through June 26. (Photo: Henrico County Government website)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four employees in Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities solid waste division tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Five other employees who were in contact with them are self-isolating at home, officials said Wednesday.

As a result, about 5,000 Henrico County residents will experience a 24-hour service delay this week and could last until June 26. DPU is working to manage short-term staffing issues because of COVID-19.

Deputy County Manager for Community Operations, Steve Yob said that the four cases are unrelated. Following the positive results of four employees, the Henrico Health Services tested the other 50 employees — all tests came back negative.

“The solid waste facility at Woodman Road, including trucks and equipment, has been sanitized and undergone a deep cleaning,” officials said.

Customers whose trash is not picked up on the scheduled day will be prioritized for the next day.

If your trash hasn’t been picked up within 48 hours, you are asked to contact Henrico DPU by email.