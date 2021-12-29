Four people out of a home after house fire in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three adults and a child are out of a home after a house fire in Henrico County Tuesday night.

On December 28, around 7:36 p.m., Henrico Fire units responded to the 10000 block of Greenwood Road for a possible structure fire.

On scene, crews found a two-story residential structure with fire visible. Crews made an interior fire attack and had the fire quickly under control.

There were no reported injuries to citizens or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Henrico Fire wants to remind citizens to keep burning candles one foot away from anything that may

catch on fire.