HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has now identified the victim of a homicide that occurred in the Highland Springs area of the county.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 15, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Summer Court for the report of a medical emergency.

According to police, a family member found the victim — now identified as 41-year-old Brittany McDaniel of Henrico County — unresponsive inside the home.

The Henrico County Police Division is now investigating the incident as an active and ongoing homicide case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794.