HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico planning commission has recommended 48 townhomes for construction in Highland Park.
The project site, which is located just South of Laburnum Avenue, is currently zoned for light industrial uses and is sitting empty. Though staff noted that the property was earmarked for industrial uses int he county’s comprehensive plan, they added that it borders on “urban residential” zones — in this case, Highland Park.
In addition to the 48 townhomes, the developer committed in their proffers to planting street trees for every home, building sidewalks throughout the site and adding a gazebo and firepit for community use.
Staff did criticize the elevations provided by the developer, writing that they were not “consistent with housing styles (Cape Cod, Bungalow, and Ranch) of the surrounding neighborhood.”
The proposal will now go to the Henrico Board of Supervisors for final approval.