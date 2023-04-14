The 48 Henrico townhomes would be fit onto 5.7 acres in Highland Park. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico planning commission has recommended 48 townhomes for construction in Highland Park.

The project site, which is located just South of Laburnum Avenue, is currently zoned for light industrial uses and is sitting empty. Though staff noted that the property was earmarked for industrial uses int he county’s comprehensive plan, they added that it borders on “urban residential” zones — in this case, Highland Park.

The plot in question is contained int he section highlighted above, some of which would be rezoned to residential. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

In addition to the 48 townhomes, the developer committed in their proffers to planting street trees for every home, building sidewalks throughout the site and adding a gazebo and firepit for community use.

Staff did criticize the elevations provided by the developer, writing that they were not “consistent with housing styles (Cape Cod, Bungalow, and Ranch) of the surrounding neighborhood.”

Elevations show potential designs for the townhome exteriors. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

The proposal will now go to the Henrico Board of Supervisors for final approval.