HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — 160 townhomes, 340 apartments and 98 assisted living units – all have gotten their provisional use approval from Henrico, clearing the way for a surge of new housing in the county.

The location of the three projects in Eastern Henrico County.

The three cases were all approved unanimously after presentations from county staff and a public hearing. All three were previously recommended for approval by both the planning commission and county staff.

Hampton Manor of Richmond… in Henrico

Despite Hampton Manor of Richmond’s name, they’re advancing this assisted living project in the County of Henrico. According to planning documents, the facility will be split between 63 ordinary assisted living units as well as 35 “memory care” units for seniors with significant memory loss.

This conceptual rendering shows a proposed design for the facility. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

The developer will be required to leave buffers around the property, which could include landscaping or vegetation. They’ll also be required to construct a 72″ fence between the facility and neighboring Maybeury Elementary School.

In the staff report, planning officials indicated that the buffer requirement was added after residents of Waterford Rhye, a nearby subdivision, brought up concerns during a community evening early in the approval process.

Northside Townhomes

The Board of Supervisors also gave their stamp of approval to the development of 160 townhomes on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Proffers included in the rezoning would require developers to offer the townhomes for sale, not to rent – at least initially. The developer will also be required to lay sidewalks throughout the property connecting to Chamberlayne Avenue.

The completed development will include a pocket park, dog park, walking trails and gazebo. While the housing is expected to introduce 53 new students to area schools, a study by the county found that all of the impacted schools would be well below full capacity over the next ten years.

Industry to Apartments

The final piece of housing news coming out of Tuesday’s meeting is the approval of a 340-unit apartment building on what is now an industrial lot previously occupied by a used-car dealership.

The complex, which is divided between two buildings, would be surrounded by industrially-zoned properties, while across Broad Street lies the City of Richmond’s suburban West End.

The larger building would contain 212 units, while the smaller one – set back from Broad Street – would have 128. In total, the developers proposed 204 one-bedroom apartments, 102 two-bedrooms apartments and 34 three-bedroom apartments.

Because part of the property lies within Richmond and part within Henrico, the project has had to seek approval from both localities – and will have to get approval from the city for the portions located along Broad Street.

In a letter to the Board of Supervisors, the developer wrote, “We can confirm that all of the frontage along West Broad will be amenity and/or commercial space, and that we will not have any residential units on the ground floor fronting West Broad.”

However, that portion of the property will contain the complex’s amenities – which must be completed before the county will issue any certificates of occupancy.