$50K reward offered after Highland Springs mail carrier attacked with paintball gun

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A $50,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was assaulted while delivering on his route.

Officials say the incident happened on Friday, June 19 around 3:20 pm on South Elm Avenue.

According to Postal Inspector Michael Romano, it is believed the suspect or suspects struck the mail carrier with a paintball gun.

The letter carrier was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and has since returned to work.

Camera footage obtained by USPS shows a late model, dark green Chevrolet Malibu four-door with Virginia tags. USPS says they are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

$50,000 REWARD 🚔🚨 Postal Inspectors are looking for the suspect(s) involved with shooting a paintball gun at a USPS Letter Carrier. This happened one week ago around 3:20 pm on South Elm Ave. in Highland Springs. If you know something, call: 877-876-2455. #FederalCrime #USPIS pic.twitter.com/whKTQ1E5AO — Sierra Fox (@Sierra8News) June 26, 2020

Romano told 8News, “$50,000 is the highest reward we can offer for assaults against our employees.”

Romano says the paintball attack is a federal offense classified as a felonious assault on a federal employee or officer of the federal government. Depending on the factors, those found guilty could serve one to eight years in jail.

The crime falls under 18 U.S. Code § 111. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

“Mail carriers are protected under federal statue in the commission of their duties,” Romano said.

He adds this is not something USPS deals with regularly.

“Doing this job, I’ve seen a lot of things through the years, but this is concerning to us,” Romano said. “It’s disturbing to think someone’s out there on the street doing their job, bringing goods, and checks, and other things to the community and that they’re getting assaulted by suspects out there.”

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Hotline for any information regarding this incident: 877-876-2455.

