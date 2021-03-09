57% of Henrico’s FY22 budget allocated towards education, county pushes for further Capital growth

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With 57% of the general funding being allocated towards school systems and education, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 on Tuesday.

The main focus of the budget revolves around education and the $58 million set aside for employee compensation, labeling it the “largest pay increase in a generation.”

Vithoulkas said the “FY22 Proposed Budget funds core service priorities expected by residents, enhances economic development efforts while maintaining the lowest tax burden of any large locality in Virginia.”

This time last year, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors cut $100 million from the budget in foresight of what was to come from the unknowns surrounding the global pandemic — while also managing through the year with 450 vacant positions within the county.

Brandon Hinton, deputy county manager for administration, says the county has put more money into the school system each year, but this year’s budget absorbed a lot of lessons from COVID-19.

“People move here for jobs and they move here for schools,” Hinton said. “We have 50,000 kids in our school system. We want to have the brightest and biggest opportunities for those kids. I personally can speak to that having three kids in the school system myself. A healthy school system is really the linchpin of what we do.”

Another $54 million of the budget will be used to renovate and expand the county’s two Career Education Centers.

The FY22 budget allocates $69.5 million in resources for schools and public safety, with a Capital budget proposal of more than $224 million for new and improved public facilities.

One thing you won’t see in the county’s budget is information on GreenCity. That project is a public-private partnership that will not utilize citizens’ tax dollars.

The proposed budget is balanced with the county’s current real estate tax rate of 87 cents, which hasn’t been raised in 43 years. The budget also allocates funds for the construction of a Transitional Recovery Center for drug and alcohol addiction treatment and services.

To read a full summary of the FY22 budget from the office of the Henrico County Manager — download below: