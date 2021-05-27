59-year-old man identified as victim found near trash at Townsend Square Townhomes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After working together, the Henrico County Police Department and Richmond Police Department identified the victim whose body was found near dumpsters on Tuesday.

Authorities say 59-year-old John Maurice Thomas is the victim. Detectives confirmed there were no signs of excessive trauma, such as a gunshot wound or stabbing.

Richmond Police responded to 21st Street and Carroll Street near Townsend Square Townhomes on May 25 after reports that a body had been spotted near dumpsters.

According to Henrico Police, the incident happened just 20 feet from the Richmond line.

Police say this case remains active and anyone with information should contact Detective Noah at 501-5581 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.