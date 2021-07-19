60 new jobs coming to Henrico as specialty foods company expands

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Governor’s office announced that Richmond-based Red River Foods, Inc. will invest $16.5 million into new facilities located at 2840 Sprouse Dr. in Henrico County.

The specialty foods company is establishing a new warehouse and processing plant for nuts, seeds and dried fruits, creating a total of 60 new jobs.

“Food and beverage processing is Virginia’s second-largest manufacturing sector and one of our fastest-growing industries,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a press release. “Red River Foods has been based in Richmond for 30 years, and the company’s continued success here is another important testament to the Commonwealth’s status as the best place to do business.”

Henrico was chosen over competitors in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project, and Red River Foods will be eligible to receive state funding for their contribution to the community and the Port of Virginia.

“The news that Red River Foods is expanding in Henrico County is a positive development for Virginia’s economy,” said Stephen A. Edwards, Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director, in a press release. “Red River sources products from around the world, and The Port of Virginia is ready to help this company extend its reach by playing an integral role in its logistics supply chain.”

The completion timeline for this project is currently unknown.

To read the full press release from the Virginia Governor’s office, visit www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/all-releases/2021/july/headline-898876-en.html.