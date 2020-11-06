Missing 60-year-old Henrico woman with medical condition found

UPDATE: Hodges was found. Authorities said she is being transported to the Hospital for a medical evaluation.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico authorities are searching for a 60-year-old woman with an underlying medical condition.

According to authorities, Shirley Hodges was last seen during the early morning hours in the area of Mechanicsville/US-360 and Harvie Road. Henrico Police was called to assist family members.

Ms. Hodges was wearing a floral dress, no shoes, and a red jacket. If anyone has seen Shirley Hodges, you are asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.