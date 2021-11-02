Missing 63-year-old man found along Libbie Lake West St.

UPDATE: The missing 63-year-old man has been found safe.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 63-year-old man went missing this morning in the Libbie Avenue area.

Henrico Police are searching for Ronald Lucy in the 1900 block of Libbie Avenue. Lucy was reported missing around 5 a.m. He was last seen wearing glasses, a grey t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and hospital socks, left on foot.

Authorities said he can walk long distances but if encountered, may present as partially non-verbal.

Anyone with information should call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.






