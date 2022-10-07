HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 66-year-old man was killed while walking in the road in Henrico County Friday early morning, according to Henrico Police.

Police said 66-year-old Anthony Galvin Jr., of Henrico, was hit by a car on Nine Mile Road near Garland Avenue just before 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Witnesses told officers at the scene that Galvin had been walking in the road when he was hit.

Galvin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with Henrico Police. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Henrico Police Department wants to remind “pedestrians and bicyclists to wear brightly colored and/or reflective clothing to increase visibility” as the amount of light in the day decreases.