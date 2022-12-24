HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County house fire sent seven people to the hospital Saturday, including four neighbors who authorities said were trying to help rescue the adult and two children inside.

According to the Henrico County Fire Department, multiple calls came in about a fire in the 3600 block of Quinn Abbey Lane around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Five adults and two children were taken to the hospital, but none suffered life-threatening injuries. A Henrico fire watch commander told 8News that four of the people transported were neighbors.

Initial reports indicated people were potentially trapped inside the home, but all of the people inside were outside the home and accounted for once firefighters arrived at the scene.

The blaze was eventually put out, but Henrico fire said that it did spread rapidly due to the wind and that the cold weather presented challenges to crews. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.