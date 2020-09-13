70 boats attend Trump boat parade on James River

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Trump boat parade organizer James Michael Wells said 70 boats participated in a boat parade in support of Pres. Donald Trump on Saturday. The boats paraded on the James River for four hours.

The parade began at Osborne Boat Landing in Henrico.

Wells says the parade ended at a barge pit where people could mingle.

The lead parade vessel. (Photo contributed by James Michael Wells)

According to data from the Virginia Department of Elections, Hillary Clinton gained 57.4% of the vote in Henrico County in the 2016 presidential elections. While 36.6% of voters in Henrico cast their vote for Donald Trump.

