7th grader Ananya Nanduru wins Henrico Spelling Bee

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has a new Spelling Bee champion!

Ananya Nanduru, of Moody Middle School, won the division-wide spelling bee by correctly spelling the word “breviary,” meaning the book of daily hymns and prayers.

The seventh-grader was one of 57 spelling bee champions featured from county elementary and middle schools.

Pocahontas Middle School sixth-grader Weston Kasberger was runner-up.

Up next for Nanduru: competing in the regional spelling bee tournament on March 21 at the Library of Richmond. The winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is held in late May and televised by ESPN.

