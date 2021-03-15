87-year-old Henrico nursing home resident hugs family for first time in one year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, 87-year-old Ivy Hazelgrove got to hug her grandson and daughter-in-law for the first time in months on Monday.

The heartwarming reunion took place after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control recommended loosened restrictions at nursing homes last week.

“They haven’t been in to see me in a year. No one could come to see me,” Ivy Hazelgrove, a resident at Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, said, “They had come to the window and we’d talk on cell phones through the window but that was all we could do.”

She was surprised to see how tall her 10-year-old grandson, Harrison Hazelgrove, had grown.

“It was amazing because I haven’t seen her in a year, except through the window. I was able to hug her and it was just amazing. I’m speechless,” Harrison Hazelgrove said.

Ivy Hazelgrove’s daughter-in-law, Nila Hazelgrove, thought back to March of last year when the nursing home first shut its doors.

“They told me I couldn’t come in and I was thinking a week or two, and I thought that was going to be really difficult,” she told 8News.

With the new guidance, visits including touch are allowed if the resident, like Ivy Hazelgrove, has been vaccinated.

Nila Hazelgrove also has her vaccine. However, Nursing Home Administrator Ron Tealakh said although they encourage visitors to have their shot before coming in, it is not required according to the new guidance.

Tealakh said they spent the last few days reviewing the CDC guidance and adjusting their policies to ensure everyone stays safe during visits.

Out of precaution, the nursing home offers visitors a rapid COVID test, provides PPE and administers hand sanitizer. They are also spacing out the timing of visitations.

If the resident is not vaccinated, they can still see their loved ones in person, but Glenburnie has a different set up in place for those visits. Residents and visitors will sit at tables six feet away from each other.

“It’s a moment of humanity. You just sit back and appreciate. It shows our resilience, it shows our toughness as a community,” Tealakh said.

For the Hazelgroves, it has been a long-awaited reunion.

“It’s a light at the end of a tunnel. God it good, we’re going to get there. We’re going to have this pandemic behind us really soon, and this is a really good day,” Nila Hazelgrove said.

