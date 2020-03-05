A decade without answers: Henrico man still searching for who tried to kill him

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Terry Nero was shot 10 years ago inside his western Henrico County home and lived to tell the story, but he is still seeking answers to the person who pulled the trigger on March 11, 2010.

8News spoke with investigators inside Nero’s home Thursday afternoon. There have been no persons of interest or arrest made in the case, leaving Nero living with no explanation to his attempted murder for over a decade.

“Imagine being shot with your 79-year-old mother watching,” Nero said. “Five feet away with no idea of what was to come. This marks 10 years later and while I am okay due to the potential outcome of this nightmare incident, it doesn’t erase what has or hasn’t happened since that day.”

Police say the shooter fired a single round using a large caliber rifle through Nero’s kitchen window. Nero had to cope with the incident both mentally and physically for years.

“I’ve endured the chaos of trying to cope with all that has come with this tragedy,” Nero said. “That includes not only the surgeries and procedures and my struggle with trying to adjust, but also, more importantly, the knowledge that every day for 10 years the killer hired to kill me with no further interest in me still walks the streets.”

Nero believes he was the victim of a murder-for-hire and hopes the person who tried to kill him will be located.

“You can’t hide behind this as if it’s never happened. Society knows. There are a lot of people who know who you are,” Nero said. “Some of them have spoken out about your specific characteristics. You’re involved and they’re not going to stop talking and one day you’re going to be caught in the middle of this so those of you that know or have been around the individuals. You need to stop hiding because it’s not going to be good for you when judgment day comes.”

Investigators believe there are people out there who have information on who committed the attempted murder on Nero, and they’d like for them to come forward.

“With any case, time is always less than helpful,” Detective Doug West of Henrico County Police said. “Trying to go back and re-interview people, get their take on things from 10 years ago, ya know people forget — stories tend to change. We continue to talk to anyone we can talk to about it. We talk to people from all over the Richmond area. We’re hoping someone else we haven’t talked to is willing to talk to us.”

Detective West says that there are always more than one person affected in cases like this one.

“With any violent crime there’s always more than one victim, the individual that was shot and there’s also family members and friends. It’s a ripple effect,” West said. “I think it’s frustrating for everyone that’s been involved, especially the Nero family. We just continue to work the case and looking for new information.”

