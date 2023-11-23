HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — They say a criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. That saying rings true in a recent theft case in Henrico — and it’s what gave away the suspect, whose wild ride was caught on camera.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Henrico County Division of Police was called to the 8800 block of Staples Mill Road, where a delivery van was reported stolen.

Detectives said the van had been left unattended and unlocked, with its keys sitting inside. This brewed-up the perfect recipe for a not-so-perfect crime.

But in a surprising twist, just days later, the stolen van had been returned to the exact spot from where it was stolen. The driver nearly got away with the crime, but things took another turn when detectives saw the incriminating footage inside.

Unlike many surveillance video clips, you don’t have to look too closely at the footage captured inside the van. It was shared on social media more than 100 times, as community members commented on the bizarre story. This mass circulation ultimately blew the criminal’s cover.

Now, the Henrico County Police Department is doubling down on vehicle ownership responsibilities. Officials remind drivers to never leave their cars unlocked, unattended — and especially not to leave the keys inside.

The suspect’s motive for taking the van, only to return it days later, remains unclear. This is a developing story, stick with 8News for updates.

