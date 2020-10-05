Accused tools shoplifter sought in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting tools from a retail store in the county.
According to police, the incident happened in the 800 block of Brook Road on Sept. 11.
Police described the suspect as 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet-tall, weighing between 200-215 pounds, with an average build and hair in a small ponytail. Bystanders last saw him wearing a black mask, white tank top, beige and white plaid shorts.
The suspect also has a tattoo around his left bicep and one on the outside of his right lower leg. The suspect was seen driving away in a white Toyota pickup (Tundra or Tacoma).
Anyone with information on the is asked to contact Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804 -780-1000.
