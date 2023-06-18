HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An active barricade situation involving a wanted subject is currently taking place in central Henrico County near the Richmond Raceway.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, officers responded to a home on the 4200 block of Fayette Circle at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 to serve a warrant on a subject wanted for several charges in Portsmouth.

When they got to the door, the officers encountered the subject, who immediately closed the door and refused to comply with their commands. Because of the severity of the charges, the officer established a perimeter around the home to prevent his escape.

Police say this is an active scene and that they have closed off several blocks in the neighborhood. Residents of the neighborhood are asked to stay indoors and others are asked to avoid the area around the Richmond Raceway until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.