Additional law enforcement to monitor Varina High School after non-credible threat

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Varina High School is the latest Central Virginia high school to be the target of social media threats. Henrico County Police Department determined the recent threat to be non-credible.

Posts including guns and threatening messages about local school districts have been circulating recently, leading to quick action from local law enforcement and school districts.

Henrico police said they found the person responsible for the Varina High School threat but the investigation is still ongoing.

Classes will go on as normal tomorrow but extra School Resource Officers will be stationed around the school as a precaution.