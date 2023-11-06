HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say they were shot in Henrico County Monday evening.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane for a report of a shooting at around 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

When they got there, the found a juvenile male and man who had both been shot several times. They were both taken to local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Two people who are believed to have been involved with the shooting have been detained by Henrico Police.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.