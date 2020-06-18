After considering pre-Labor Day start, Henrico decides to begin 2021-2022 school year after the holiday

1  of  2
Henrico County

Henrico County school bus (file photo taken by 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board voted Thursday to begin the 2021-2022 school year after Labor Day, as it traditional does, after considering feedback from the community on options to start the year before the holiday.

The decision was made during the board’s virtual work session on Thursday, the district announced on Twitter.

Henrico schools is still planning to incorporate in-person learning to some capacity for the 2020-2021 school year, with the school system looking into two ways to do so.

