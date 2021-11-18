After neighbor catches abuse on video, ‘Ginger’ the German Shepherd is safe at shelter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Edward Grant of Henrico County is facing two counts of animal cruelty after a neighbor submitted a video alleging animal abuse to Henrico Police.

The video showed a man smacking and kicking a German Shepherd repeatedly while the dog can be heard yelping in pain. Grant was arrested on Nov. 15, while he goes through the courts the dog seen in the video, named Ginger, and a fluffy orange cat are being held at the Henrico County Police Animal Shelter.

The Henrico County Police Department posted a video update with Ginger and the cat to let the community know that they’re both okay. Police said they are in good health and uninjured.

According to police, following the video’s release many local residents have reached out to try and help the pets.