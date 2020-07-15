Ahead of school board’s vote, Henrico residents weigh in on how students should be taught come fall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The debate on how schools should look when they reopen come the fall continues.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Henrico School Board meeting at Glen Allen High School, parents and teachers showed up with signs during a rally to express their concerns. Becky Hurley is both and told 8News any final decision will be difficult.

“There’s a lot of unknowns, there’s a lot of what-ifs and we want to work with the school board, we want to work with our superintendent and just make the right decision,” Hurley said.

The schools’ auditorium was socially distanced and full of people wearing masks as the Henrico County School Administration answered questions in regards to the three reopening options on the table. Reopening options include: hybrid options where students go back and forth between in-person learning and remote learning, fully virtual and a traditional full 5-day return to the classroom.

Henrico kindergarten teacher Audrina Farrar says going back to a typical classroom learning style gives her pause.

“It’s just sad to put ourselves at risk and also put our kids at risk,” Farrar said. “The goal is zero students infected and zero students dying.”

While many parents 8News spoke with are in favor of virtual learning, specifically for the first nine weeks, there were also parents who want to see their child go back to face-to-face schooling.

Superintendent Amy Cashwell says as guidance and health data surrounding COVID-19 evolves, the options on the table may change.

The board plans to make a final decision on back-to-school options next Thursday, July 23.

