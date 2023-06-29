HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County leaders voted to allow alcohol to be served at events in parks and recreational facilities.

They hope this will keep groups from taking their events out of the county and hopefully create a new revenue stream.

A previous resolution allowed beer and wine to only be served at Dorey Park, but now the resolution has expanded to include events at all parks and recreational facilities.

John Zannino, the director of the county’s Recreation and Parks Department, said this could bring in more opportunities.

“It will open us up to different types of events that we maybe have not been able to host in the past,” he said.

Josh Woodruff, who visits Crump Park often, said it’s a good idea.

“That’s a very large part of our population that enjoys alcohol,” he said.

Event organizers would have to go through a months-long review process and get a special-use permit. They’ll also be required to hold appropriate and valid licenses from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, Zannino said.

Some people who live near Henrico County parks said they have concerns about the noise and how the crowds will be handled at these events.

Zannino said organizers will prepare a plan with public safety.

“It’s an added element, but it will be done in a respectful manner,” he said.

Woodruff said the county has been missing out on the revenue and the benefit to the community.

“I think it’ll be a beneficial thing. It should bring more people out, you know, people coming out to see fireworks for the Fourth of July for example. A lot of people want to have a beer with their fireworks,” he said.

Zannino said this resolution doesn’t allow people to bring alcohol to county parks. It clears the way for people to purchase those alcoholic beverages at approved events.