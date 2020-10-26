All Henrico traffic court cases this week to be continued due to staffing shortage

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Double check your court date! All traffic cases in the Henrico General District Court scheduled for this week through Friday, Oct. 30 are being continued.

Any person charged under Title 46.2 in Henrico will not need to show in court this week.

According to Henrico County, the continuations are due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.

Non-traffic related offenses, including criminal felonies and criminal misdemeanors are going forward as scheduled. Cases regarding driving under the influence will still be brought to court this week.

New court dates will be added to the Virginia Judicial System website soon. Anyone with questions about their rescheduled date should call the General District Court Clerk’s Office at (804)-501-4723.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events